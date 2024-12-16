WhatsApp may get native dialler on iOS, could be set as default calling app

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add a built-in phone dialler to its app for iOS. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new dialler will enable iPhone users to place calls by entering a phone number directly within the app. The feature is currently available to select users through the latest beta version of WhatsApp on the TestFlight app.

The Android version of WhatsApp already includes a dialler, accessible through the floating action button in the calls section. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS introduces a similar dialler option within the calls section.

According to the report, when users enter a number in the dialler on WhatsApp for iOS, the app will search to determine if the phone number is registered on the platform. It will also display a verification badge if the number corresponds to a verified business. If the number is available on WhatsApp, users can place a call directly, without having to save the number as a contact.

With the iOS 18.2 update, Apple has introduced the ability for iPhone users to change their default messaging and calling apps. With the addition of a built-in dialler, the new version of WhatsApp may have the potential to become the default calling app on iPhones as well.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced several new features to enhance the calling experience on the app. These include: