Motorola's Moto g35 5G smartphone goes on sale: Check price, offers, specs

Motorola’s recently launched budget 5G smartphone, the Moto g35 5G, is now available in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone supports 12 5G bands in India and works with both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks. The smartphone also features a fullHD+ display and a 50-megapixel camera capable of recording videos in 4K resolution.The Moto g35 5G is available in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 9,999. It is available for purchase on Motorola India’s official website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.The smartphone comes in three colourways: Leaf Green, Guava Red, and Midnight Black. The Midnight Black variant features a 3D PMMA finish, while the other two variants are available with a vegan leather finish.The Moto g35 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and adaptive refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the display is paired with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive audio experience.The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T760 processor, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. With virtual RAM technology, the RAM can be expanded up to 12GB. For photography, the device includes a 50MP primary rear camera with 4K video recording capabilities and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging. Running Android 14 out of the box, Motorola promises an upgrade to Android 15 along with three years of security updates.