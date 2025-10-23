Lost a Pixel Bud? Google now sells 'replacement' pieces in India: Details

The Google Store has made it simpler for users to replace missing or damaged parts of their Pixel Buds. The company’s online store in India now lists “replacement” accessories for the Pixel Buds 2a , allowing customers to purchase individual components—such as a single earbud—without having to buy an entirely new set.

ALSO READ: YouTube rolls out likeness-detection tech: What is it and how it works According to a report by 9to5Google, this process previously required users to fill out a self-service form on the Google Support page. Now, with certain parts listed directly on the Google Store, it has become much easier to order replacements. This means users no longer need to discard their entire Pixel Buds set if only one earbud or a specific component is lost or damaged.

Replacement parts currently listed on Google Store India At present, the Google Store India lists the following two replacement items for the Pixel Buds 2a: Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Earbud: Rs 6,499 (Available individually for the left or right ear, in Iris and Hazel colour options)

Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Eartips set: Rs 1,900 (Colour: Hazel) While only select Pixel Buds 2a components are listed on the Indian store, 9to5Google noted that the US Google Store has added a wider range of replacement parts, including options for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The following items are currently listed on the US site:

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Earbuds

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Case

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Eartip Set

Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Earbuds

Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Case

Pixel Buds 2a Eartips Set This indicates that Google may eventually expand the availability of additional Pixel Buds replacement parts in India as well. Google Pixel Buds 2a: Details Price: Rs 12,999

Colour: Iris, Hazel Launched earlier this year alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Buds 2a come equipped with 11mm custom dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) using Google’s Silent Seal 1.5 technology, and a transparency mode. The earbuds are designed for long-term comfort with a pressure-relief fit.