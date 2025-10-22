Tech Wrap Oct 22: Samsung Galaxy XR, ChatGPT Atlas, AI bots on WhatsApp

Samsung unveiled its first extended reality (XR) headset, the Galaxy XR, during the “Worlds Wide Open” event. Built under Project Moohan, the headset is the first to run on Android XR, Google’s new platform for mixed and spatial computing, tailored for headsets and smart glasses. The system combines immersive visuals with Gemini AI integration.

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser designed to combine browsing and AI-powered assistance. It offers contextual help while users surf the web and includes an Agent Mode that can perform tasks automatically. In a launch statement, OpenAI said, a “browser built with ChatGPT takes us closer to a true super-assistant.”

WhatsApp to block ChatGPT, Perplexity as Meta bans AI bots: What it means Meta has announced changes to the WhatsApp Business API, banning all general-purpose AI chatbots from operating on the platform from January 15, 2026. The move will restrict access to bots like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other LLM-based assistants. The change aligns WhatsApp’s focus on business-to-customer interactions rather than third-party AI tools. Samsung launches Perplexity AI-powered app for smart TVs: Check features Samsung has rolled out the Perplexity TV App, the first television application powered by Perplexity AI, as part of its Vision AI Companion lineup. The app allows users to ask questions and discover new content through conversational prompts, reflecting Samsung’s push to integrate generative AI across its connected devices.

Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled Realme has introduced the GT 8 series in China, featuring the GT 8 Pro and GT 8. Both smartphones use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chip and are equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The devices also feature IP66, IP67, and IP68 ratings, along with Ricoh imaging for camera enhancements. Instagram rolls out app icon customisation for teen users Instagram has introduced a new feature for Teen Accounts, letting young users personalise the look of their app icon. The update brings six styles—fire, floral, chrome, cosmic, slime, and more—created in collaboration with illustrator Carlos Oliveras Colom and Instagram’s design team. The rollout has begun globally and will reach all teen users soon.

Microsoft releases new update for Windows 11: What's new, how to download Microsoft has announced new updates for Windows 11 focused on making the OS “more intuitive, more secure, more accessible and more reliable.” The update adds AI tools in File Explorer, a redesigned Widgets board, and a Braille viewer for accessibility. Microsoft also highlighted recent improvements such as Click to Do enhancements. Samsung Galaxy XR: Here is how it stacks up against Apple Vision Pro M5 Samsung has officially entered the mixed-reality space with the Galaxy XR headset, created in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. The device is drawing comparisons to Apple’s Vision Pro, which now features the M5 chip. Both companies are positioning their products at the forefront of spatial computing innovation.

Meta unveils new anti-fraud tools across WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook Meta has launched a set of new anti-fraud and awareness tools across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook to safeguard users from scams and cybercrime. The company also said it is expanding safety programs for senior citizens, running workshops and digital literacy sessions in key Indian cities. Samsung's Galaxy XR headset debuts at half the price of Apple's Vision Pro Samsung Electronics and Google’s newly launched mixed-reality headset has entered the market at roughly half the cost of Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro. The product bears a strong resemblance to Apple’s headset and is expected to compete directly in the emerging spatial computing segment.

YouTube rolls out likeness-detection tech: What is it and how it works YouTube has introduced its likeness-detection technology for creators in the Partner Program, enabling them to identify and request removal of AI-generated videos that use their voice or appearance. The tool was developed to help creators combat impersonation and misuse of their digital likeness. What is AI 'superintelligence' and why are global voices seeking to ban it Over 800 public figures, including Steve Bannon and Meghan Markle, have signed an open letter urging a halt to the creation of AI “superintelligence” — technology that could surpass human intellect. The coalition describes the race to develop such AI as a political crisis that demands global regulation and restraint.

OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic turn to India to hire top AI talent According to The Economic Times, leading AI companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic are intensifying recruitment in India. They are hiring engineers, researchers, and product experts to build local teams and strengthen their technical presence in one of the world’s largest AI talent hubs. iPad Pro with Apple M5 available for purchase in India: Check price, offers Apple’s 2025 iPad Pro powered by the M5 chip is now on sale in India across Apple Stores, e-commerce sites, and authorised retailers. Buyers can access promotional bank offers and zero-interest EMI plans while purchasing the tablet.

Samsung working on AI glasses with Google following Galaxy XR headset debut After unveiling the Galaxy XR headset, Samsung confirmed it is working on a range of AI and XR glasses. The company said the devices, both wired and wireless, will run on the Android XR platform co-developed with Google, extending its push into next-gen wearable computing. Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 is now available for purchase in India via Apple’s official channels and leading e-commerce platforms. Customers can avail bank discounts and no-cost EMI plans as part of Apple’s promotional launch offers.