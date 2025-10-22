YouTube rolls out likeness-detection tech: What is it and how it works

YouTube has launched its likeness-detection technology for creators in the YouTube Partner Program, allowing them to identify and request the removal of AI-generated videos that mimic their appearance or voice.
According to the company, the feature detects AI-generated videos using a creator’s likeness, such as cloned voices or synthetic faces, and provides the option to request takedowns under YouTube’s privacy and copyright policies. The move aims to prevent misuse, including fake endorsements, impersonations, and misinformation.
YouTube’s likeness-detection technology: How it works
To use the feature, creators must complete an onboarding process via the “Likeness” tab in their YouTube account.
The setup requires users to:
- Consent to data processing
- Scan a QR code with their phone
- Verify identity through a photo ID and a short selfie video
Once verified, creators can review detected videos and choose whether to remove, report, or archive them. They can also opt out of the feature, after which YouTube will stop scanning for videos within 24 hours.
A TechCrunch report highlighted the growing issue of likeness misuse in recent years. In one instance, a hardware company allegedly used an AI-generated voice clone of a YouTuber to promote products without consent. YouTube’s tool aims to empower creators with direct control over such unauthorised impersonations.
AI misuse and YouTube’s proactive measures
YouTube first announced plans for this technology last year in partnership with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to help high-profile creators, athletes, and celebrities monitor AI-generated impersonations.
A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that this marks the first phase of the public rollout. Eligible creators began receiving invitation emails on Tuesday as YouTube expands the likeness-protection tool beyond pilot testing.
The company said the new system reflects its broader commitment to responsible AI use, ensuring creators’ identities and reputations remain protected as AI-generated media becomes increasingly prevalent across digital platforms.