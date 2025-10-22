Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube rolls out likeness-detection tech: What is it and how it works

YouTube rolls out likeness-detection tech: What is it and how it works

YouTube launches likeness-detection tech for creators to identify and remove AI-generated videos that clone their face or voice, protecting against fake content

youtube

youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube has launched its likeness-detection technology for creators in the YouTube Partner Program, allowing them to identify and request the removal of AI-generated videos that mimic their appearance or voice.
 
According to the company, the feature detects AI-generated videos using a creator’s likeness, such as cloned voices or synthetic faces, and provides the option to request takedowns under YouTube’s privacy and copyright policies. The move aims to prevent misuse, including fake endorsements, impersonations, and misinformation.

YouTube’s likeness-detection technology: How it works

To use the feature, creators must complete an onboarding process via the “Likeness” tab in their YouTube account.
 
 
The setup requires users to:
  • Consent to data processing
  • Scan a QR code with their phone
  • Verify identity through a photo ID and a short selfie video
Once verified, creators can review detected videos and choose whether to remove, report, or archive them. They can also opt out of the feature, after which YouTube will stop scanning for videos within 24 hours.

Also Read

YouTube video player redesigned

YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

Snapchat

European Commission reviews child safety on Snapchat, YouTube, app stores

youtube

From ban to brand-new: YouTube lets terminated creators start a new channel

youtube

YouTube to pay $24.5 mn to settle Trump lawsuit over Jan 6 account ban

YouTube Premium

YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

 
A TechCrunch report highlighted the growing issue of likeness misuse in recent years. In one instance, a hardware company allegedly used an AI-generated voice clone of a YouTuber to promote products without consent. YouTube’s tool aims to empower creators with direct control over such unauthorised impersonations.

AI misuse and YouTube’s proactive measures

YouTube first announced plans for this technology last year in partnership with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to help high-profile creators, athletes, and celebrities monitor AI-generated impersonations.
 
A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that this marks the first phase of the public rollout. Eligible creators began receiving invitation emails on Tuesday as YouTube expands the likeness-protection tool beyond pilot testing.
 
The company said the new system reflects its broader commitment to responsible AI use, ensuring creators’ identities and reputations remain protected as AI-generated media becomes increasingly prevalent across digital platforms. 
 

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

What is AI 'superintelligence' and why are global voices seeking to ban it

Meta

Meta unveils new anti-fraud tools across WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook

iPad Pro M5 (13-inch, 11-inch)

iPad Pro with Apple M5 available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

Upcoming Samsung products (Image: YouTube/Samsung)

Samsung working on AI glasses with Google following Galaxy XR headset debut

Perplexity TV App

Samsung launches Perplexity AI-powered app for smart TVs: Check features

Topics : Artificial intelligence YouTube YouTube videos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon