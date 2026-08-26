Made-in-India global mobile brand ambition faces challenges of scale, R&D

For example, one of the biggest challenges for the applicants will be creating a complete ecosystem of proprietary software, technology roadmap, quality control, post-sales service, branding, and distribution, said Ashok Chandak, president of industry body India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

Applicant companies will also need to ensure they remain cost-competitive with the final product they launch under this scheme, Chandak said.

“Mobile phones are still price-sensitive items, except a few brands that people will pay for because of the brand value. That is one. The second challenge is technology cycle because these phones have to come up with improved features and functions on a regular basis. So, the R&D (research and development) function also becomes important,” he said.