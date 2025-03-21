Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy wearables, including Ring: Know details

Samsung has announced limited-period offers on its Galaxy wearables line-up, including bank cashback and trade-in deals on select Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds products. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 24 months on select devices.

Starting today, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also available with a discount of up to Rs 20,000. Additionally, those purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Galaxy Buds 3 can avail themselves of bank cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Offers

Samsung has also announced a "live commerce" event on its official website starting March 21, offering exclusive deals on the Galaxy Ring. Customers purchasing the device during this event will receive a 45W Travel Adapter at no additional cost. Additionally, no-interest EMI plans are available for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Offers

Galaxy Watch Ultra:

Launch price: Rs 59,999

Offers: Rs 10,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

Galaxy Watch 7:

Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Offers: Rs 8,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic:

Launch price: Rs 36,999 onwards

Offers price: Rs 20,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Buds: Offers

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

Launch price: Rs 19,999

Offers: Rs 5,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

Galaxy Buds 3:

Launch price: Rs 14,999

Offers: Rs 4,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus

No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months

Galaxy Buds FE:

Launch price: Rs 7,999 onwards

Offers: Rs 4,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus

Other offers

Customers purchasing select Galaxy S series and Z series smartphones can avail benefits worth up to Rs 18,000 on Galaxy wearable products.