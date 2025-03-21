Home / Technology / Tech News / Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy wearables, including Ring: Know details

Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy wearables, including Ring: Know details

During the sale period, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available with a discount of up to Rs 20,000, while Galaxy Watch Ultra is available with bank cashback up to Rs 10,000

Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Samsung has announced limited-period offers on its Galaxy wearables line-up, including bank cashback and trade-in deals on select Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds products. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 24 months on select devices.
 
Starting today, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also available with a discount of up to Rs 20,000. Additionally, those purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Galaxy Buds 3 can avail themselves of bank cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000.
 
Samsung Galaxy Ring: Offers
 
Samsung has also announced a "live commerce" event on its official website starting March 21, offering exclusive deals on the Galaxy Ring. Customers purchasing the device during this event will receive a 45W Travel Adapter at no additional cost. Additionally, no-interest EMI plans are available for up to 24 months.
 
Samsung Galaxy Watch: Offers
 
Galaxy Watch Ultra:

  • Launch price: Rs 59,999
  • Offers: Rs 10,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
Galaxy Watch 7:
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Offers: Rs 8,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic:
  • Launch price: Rs 36,999 onwards
  • Offers price: Rs 20,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Buds: Offers
 
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:
  • Launch price: Rs 19,999
  • Offers: Rs 5,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
Galaxy Buds 3:
  • Launch price: Rs 14,999
  • Offers: Rs 4,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 12 months
Galaxy Buds FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 7,999 onwards
  • Offers: Rs 4,000 bank cashback/trade-in bonus
Other offers
 
Customers purchasing select Galaxy S series and Z series smartphones can avail benefits worth up to Rs 18,000 on Galaxy wearable products.
Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung IndiaSamsung Mobiles

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

