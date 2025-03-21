New Xbox interface could let users access games from Steam: Details here

Microsoft's new user interface for Xbox platforms could include access to Steam games. According to a report by The Verge, a preview image in a recent Microsoft blog post displayed a section that listed Steam games. The image was later replaced with another, and Microsoft has not made any official announcements regarding Steam integration.

However, in its latest blog post, Microsoft stated that it aims to "expand gaming accessibility across devices, simplify development workflows for creators, and deliver seamless experiences across all screens." This suggests that the company is working towards broader compatibility of games across platforms.

New Xbox UI: What to expect

The user interface previewed in the blog post hinted at a more console-like experience across different devices, including TVs and the Xbox app on mobile. The report suggests that the redesigned interface may list all installed games along with those owned by users, potentially including titles from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Microsoft is also reportedly developing a major update for the operating system powering its gaming consoles. A recent report from Game Rant stated that Microsoft's next-generation gaming hardware will feature an OS similar to Windows, representing a shift in the company's gaming strategy. Although specifics are limited, the report suggests that the next Xbox console will function as a PC in essence but with a TV-optimised interface.

Microsoft has been hinting at its next-generation Xbox since 2024, stating that it will deliver the "largest technical leap" ever seen in a single console generation. While an official release timeline has yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the next generation of Xbox consoles is expected to launch in 2027.