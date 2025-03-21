Ubisoft launches Assassin's Creed: Shadows, here's all you need to know

Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed: Shadows on Thursday after postponing it twice. The game is now finally available to purchase from various platforms such as Steam, PlayStation store, Xbox store, and Apple App Store for Macs. The game is also confirmed for the iPad and will arrive later on the device.

Let us go over the details of the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Price and Editions

PC

Standard Edition is priced at Rs 4,899 which gives you access to the base game

Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 6,299 which gives you access to the base game, Sekiryu Dual Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket. It will also include the Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customise the hideout for your shinobi league and five mastery points

Consumers who pre-ordered the game will get a DLC expansion, 'Claws of Awaji', for free

PlayStation 5

Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,599 which gives you access to the base game

Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 6,999 which gives you access to the base game, Sekiryu Dual Pack, Sekiryu Hideout Pack, and five mastery points

Consumers who pre-ordered the game will get a DLC expansion, 'Claws of Awaji', for free

Xbox

Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,599 which gives you access to the base game

Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 6,999 which gives you access to the base game, the Sekiryu Dual Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket. It also includes the Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customise the hideout for your shinobi league and five mastery points

macOS

Rs 5,900 (In-app purchase offered)

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Details

The storyline for Assassin's Creed Shadows transports players to 16th-century Japan, a period marked by intense conflict and the drive for unification. The game introduces two playable protagonists: Naoe, a skilled Shinobi assassin from Iga province, and Yasuke, the legendary samurai. Their intertwined journeys delve into personal struggles while crossing paths with influential historical figures who helped shape Japan's destiny.

Also Read

Players can seamlessly switch between two contrasting playstyles. Naoe is a highly skilled and resourceful shinobi, adept at using "noise, light, and shadows to evade detection." Playing as Naoe, players can utilise throwing weapons like kunai, shuriken, and smoke bombs, while also using a grappling hook and parkour abilities to infiltrate enemy bases. The hidden blade serves as her signature tool for swift assassinations.

On the other hand, Yasuke embraces "brutal precision and power" in combat. As a formidable samurai, players will master attacking, blocking, and parrying to overpower foes. Yasuke wields a variety of weapons, including the katana, kanabo, bows, naginata, and more, ensuring a strong and direct approach to battle.