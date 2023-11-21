Home / Technology / Tech News / MediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

MediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

MediaTek claims over 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent peak gains in power efficiency with the new Dimensity 8300 chipset

BS Tech New Delhi
Image: MediaTek Dimensity 8300

Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
MediaTek has announced its Dimensity 8300 chipset with built-in generative AI capabilities similar to its flagship grade Dimensity 9300. 

Built on a 4nm architecture, Mediatek Dimensity gets an Octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A715 cores for performance and Four Cortex-A510 cores for efficiency. MediaTek claims over 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent peak gains in power efficiency over its predecessor. 

Dimensity 8300's GPU (Graphic Processing Unit) has also been upgraded, with the Mali-G615 GPU offering a claimed 60 per cent performance boost and a significant 55 per cent improved efficiency. MediaTek has also added support for LPDDR5X RAM up to 8533 Mbps.

For on-device gen-AI capabilities, the new chipset offers a dedicated APU 780 AI processor capable of running LLMs (Large Language Models) up to 10 billion parameters. Parameters are the variables present in a gen-AI model on which it was trained.

For imaging, the Dimensity 8300 brings support for 4K resolution video recording at 60 fps and AI-Colour Content ISP for AI-based colour adjustments in a scene.

Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E support for connectivity and support for refresh rates of up to 120Hz at WQHD+ and 180Hz at Full HD+ resolutions.

MediTek has not yet confirmed the devices that are in line to feature the new chipset but has announced that the first smartphone powered with the Dimensity 8300 will be launched before the end of the year.

Recently, Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip lineup with similar built-in generative- AI capabilities for mid-range smartphones.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with 4nm architecture gets a single prime core, three performance cores and four efficiency cores. For AI capabilities, Qualcomm says the new processor's Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) provides 60 per cent more performance per watt compared to the previous generation chipset.

Qualcomm has also said that the new chipset offers up to 2.63GHz peak CPU speeds and over 50 per cent faster GPU performance.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

