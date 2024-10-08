Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / MediaTek announces support for Gemini Nano multimodal for select chips

MediaTek announces support for Gemini Nano multimodal for select chips

MediaTek is adding Gemini Nano support to its processors, beginning with the soon-to-be-released Dimensity 9400

Gemini Nano

Gemini Nano

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MediaTek is integrating Gemini Nano support into its processors, starting with the upcoming Dimensity 9400. The company has announced that the Dimensity 9400 will be optimised to support Gemini Nano, featuring multimodal capabilities. The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company said that this support will extend beyond the new chipset to include other Generative AI-enabled chipsets as well. However, it remains unclear which processors will support this functionality.
“MediaTek’s partnership with Google highlights a shared vision for bringing Generative AI experiences across the Android ecosystem and represents a significant advancement in running complex AI models on-device,” stated MediaTek.
 

Gemini Nano has become available on more devices over the past few months. The multimodal Gemini Nano made its debut on the Pixel 9 series, powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, and is utilised for features such as Pixel Recorder. With the help of multimodal AI, Google’s Generative AI can operate on a smaller scale across devices.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is set to launch in October. The upcoming Dimensity 9400 will feature a new 8th generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that offers hardware acceleration for text, image, and speech processing. According to the announcement, it appears that the Dimensity 9400 will not be the only chip with this support; devices running on MediaTek’s existing and future chips will also have compatibility.

More From This Section

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition

EA's Codemasters is bringing Grid Legends video game to Android and iPhones

instagram

Instagram down for several users across India, many users react on X

Gemini

Google explores placing Gemini AI button on Android lock screen: Report

Android

'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

MediaTek noted that with the addition of multimodal capabilities, users will be able to take images and receive detailed descriptions of what has been captured.

Also Read

Vivo V40e

Vivo V40e, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched: Check price, specs

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G

Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched: Price, specs

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G

Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G during trial

Realme 13 5G

Realme 13 series launch today at 12:00 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch at 2:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Topics : Google MediaTek Gemini AI Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon