Meesho collaborates with IISc's lab for research in generative AI

Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vision & AI Lab of the IISc for one year to collaborate in the area of generative AI, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vision & AI Lab of the Indian Institute of Science for one year to collaborate in the area of generative artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday.

The goal of this partnership is to foster innovation in generative artificial intelligence and multimodal large language models in the e-commerce industry, thus enhancing user experience, the company said in a statement.

"The collaboration will further strengthen our goal of creating solutions which benefit customers and sellers equally," Meesho, Data Science, Director Rajesh Kumar SA said.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMeeshoIISc

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

