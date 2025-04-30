Meta AI app arrives on Android and iOS to compete with Gemini and ChatGPT

Meta has launched its standalone AI app for smartphones that it said will offer a new way for users to interact with its AI assistant across devices. Previously available within Meta’s apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Meta AI – powered by the Llama 4 model – is now available as an app. The company said that this is the first step towards building a more “personal” AI. The Meta AI app is available on iOS and Android.

Meta AI app: What is new

The Meta AI app offers multiple new features and updates that are designed to understand users preferences, remember context, and provide relevant and tailored responses. The company said that the app aims to make user interactions feel more natural, personalised, and helpful. Meta said its AI delivers a more human-like response with a relevant tone. Moreover, the app allows users to generate images and supports editing within the same conversation.

The AI chatbot uses information from user’s interactions and Meta profiles like Instagram and Facebook to deliver personalised context. According to Meta, the chatbot will remember details, for example: user's travel interests or preferred language learning. If a user's account is linked to their Facebook and Instagram accounts through the Accounts Center, Meta AI can draw from both to enhance its understanding of user’s preferences.

Apart from these, the Meta AI app introduces the following features:

Full-duplex voice technology

Meta AI features a voice demo built with full-duplex speech technology, which it said allows more natural and dynamic voice interactions. This means the AI can respond in real-time without pausing, providing more human-like conversation.

The company said that this feature is experimental and may have some technical issues or inconsistencies which will improve over the time. Currently, voice interactions and the full duplex demo are available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Discover feed

The Meta AI app includes a discover feed which shows others creativity generated outcomes using AI. The page looks like any other discover feed of an app. Users can like share, comment and moreover remix prompts.

Ready to talk feature

Meta AI is designed for intuitive voice interaction. The “Ready to Talk” feature lets users enable voice by default, so starting a conversation is as easy as speaking even while multitasking.

Upgraded Meta AI on web

Meta AI on the web is now more powerful and visually rich, the company says. The web version update includes voice interactions, discover feed, enhanced image generation tools (style, mood, lighting, and colour presets), new document editor (currently being tested in select countries).

Meta AI glasses

Meta AI is now the companion app for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Users can start a conversation with their glasses and pick it up later in the app or on the web through the history tab. The Meta View app has been merged into Meta AI, allowing users to manage their glasses and media from one place.