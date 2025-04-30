Google NotebookLM's AI podcast expands to more languages, including Hindi

Google has expanded language support for its Audio Overviews feature in NotebookLM , the artificial intelligence-powered note-taking and research tool. The feature now supports over 50 additional languages, including several Indian languages such as Hindi, Maithili, Konkani, Urdu and Marathi. According to the company, this multilingual capability has been made possible by multimodal Gemini’s native audio support.

The United States-based technology company announced the update in a blog post. The feature is now available to general users.

Google NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews: How it works

Consider a situation where a user encounters a complex article or document and finds it difficult to comprehend. In such a case, the user can upload the content to Google NotebookLM and use the Audio Overviews feature.

The AI will transform the uploaded material into a podcast-like conversation between two AI-generated hosts. Instead of reading the content aloud, the hosts discuss it conversationally—engaging the listener and explaining difficult concepts where necessary. This approach helps simplify dense material and makes learning more accessible.

When Business Standard tested the feature using one of its articles on When Business Standard tested the feature using one of its articles on direct-to-mobile (D2M) phones , the resulting audio turned a four-minute read into a nine-minute podcast. The two AI hosts conversed naturally, with realistic stutters and pauses, making the audio sound human-like. The platform also allowed users to specify the focus of the conversation, tailoring the podcast to their needs.

Google first expanded NotebookLM to over 200 countries last year, and with this update, Audio Overviews are now available in more than 50 languages.

Google NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews: How to use

Visit the official Google NotebookLM website

Click on “Create New”

Upload your content using Google Drive, by pasting a link, or by copy-pasting text directly

Click on “Generate” under the “Audio Overview” option

Listen to the AI-generated podcast based on your content