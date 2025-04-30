Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon launches Kindle Paperwhite in India with 7-inch display at Rs 16,999

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 7-inch display, more on-device storage, and improved performance with 25 per cent faster page turns, said Amazon

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Amazon on April 30 launched the Kindle Paperwhite in India, featuring the biggest screen yet for the lineup. The refreshed model brings a 7-inch glare-free e-ink display flanked by thin bezels, and a thinner, lighter design. It’s also the first Paperwhite to get an upgraded dual-core processor, which Amazon claims makes page turns 25 per cent faster and improves overall responsiveness.
 
Kindle Paperwhite (2025): India pricing
 
The Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs 16,999 and is available in a black colour. Covers can be bought separately in Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink colours for Rs 1,999.
 
Kindle Paperwhite (2025): What is new
 
 
The highlight of the new Paperwhite is its 7-inch glare-free E Ink display, which now features oxide thin-film transistors for improved contrast. While the resolution remains at 300 ppi, the increase in screen size and reduction in bulk should improve both readability and portability. Readers can also adjust the display’s warm light and enable dark mode for low-light environments.

For battery life, Amazon claims that the new Kindle Paperwhite offers 12 weeks of battery on a single charge, which is facilitated through USB-C. Storage also gets a bump, with 16GB of onboard space.
 
On the software side, Amazon says the setup process is now simpler when using the Kindle app on iOS and Android. Meanwhile, the Kindle continues to include features like:
  • X-Ray, which provides extra context about characters or locations in a book
  • Built-in dictionary for quick word lookups and translations
  • Word Wise, which displays short definitions above difficult words to help with reading flow
As with previous models, the new Kindle Paperwhite is closely tied to Amazon’s ebook platform, with access to over 1.5 crore titles in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi. Kindle Unlimited subscribers get access to over 20 lakh eBooks, while Prime members get a rotating selection of titles at no extra cost. 
 

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

