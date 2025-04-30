Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google NotebookLM's AI podcast expands to more languages, including Hindi

Google NotebookLM's AI podcast expands to more languages, including Hindi

The AI-powered 'Audio Overviews' feature in Google NotebookLM turns complex written content into a podcast-like experience that mimics a conversation between two human hosts

Google NotebookLM

Google NotebookLM

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has expanded language support for its Audio Overviews feature in NotebookLM, the artificial intelligence-powered note-taking and research tool. The feature now supports over 50 additional languages, including several Indian languages such as Hindi, Maithili, Konkani, Urdu and Marathi. According to the company, this multilingual capability has been made possible by multimodal Gemini’s native audio support.
 
The United States-based technology company announced the update in a blog post. The feature is now available to general users.
 

Google NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews: How it works

 
Consider a situation where a user encounters a complex article or document and finds it difficult to comprehend. In such a case, the user can upload the content to Google NotebookLM and use the Audio Overviews feature.
 
 
The AI will transform the uploaded material into a podcast-like conversation between two AI-generated hosts. Instead of reading the content aloud, the hosts discuss it conversationally—engaging the listener and explaining difficult concepts where necessary. This approach helps simplify dense material and makes learning more accessible.

Also Read

Google The Android Show: I/O Edition

Google to host 'The Android Show' ahead of the I/O 2025 conference: Details

Gemini

Google plans to expand Gemini AI to smartwatches, headphones, cars in 2025

Gemini

Google mulls Gemini AI for kids under 13 with parental controls: Details

Tech Wrap April 28

Tech Wrap April 28: OnePlus 13s, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, YouTube overviews

Moto Tag

Soon, Google's Find My Device to support accessories with ultra-wideband

  When Business Standard tested the feature using one of its articles on direct-to-mobile (D2M) phones, the resulting audio turned a four-minute read into a nine-minute podcast. The two AI hosts conversed naturally, with realistic stutters and pauses, making the audio sound human-like. The platform also allowed users to specify the focus of the conversation, tailoring the podcast to their needs.
 
Google first expanded NotebookLM to over 200 countries last year, and with this update, Audio Overviews are now available in more than 50 languages.

Google NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews: How to use

 
Visit the official Google NotebookLM website
Click on “Create New”
Upload your content using Google Drive, by pasting a link, or by copy-pasting text directly
Click on “Generate” under the “Audio Overview” option
Listen to the AI-generated podcast based on your content

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 30 to win diamonds and skins

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta launches AI app; Zuckerberg chats with Nadella at developer conference

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Is smart hardware India's opportunity to lead the global race in GenAI?

Duolingo, the largest language education platform, comes to India

Duolingo embraces AI to automate tasks, lays out three-part plan, CEO says

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

Perplexity AI chatbot comes to WhatsApp: What it can do and how to use it

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Podcast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon