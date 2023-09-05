2024 iPhone would have Apple Vision Pro headset connection: Details here

Apple would introduce an Ultra model in its iPhone line in 2024 that is reportedly being its first core product with Vision Pro headset connection. According to media reports, the “iPhone Ultra” model would feature a camera system that could capture spatial photos and videos – something that has been central to Apple's Vision Pro headset.

For the uninitiated, Apple Vision Pro is an augmented and virtual reality headset that is set to launch in early 2024. Spatial photos and videos are a unique feature of Apple Vision Pro. At the product unveiling earlier this year, Apple said spatial photos and videos would transport the users back to the moment in time.

“Featuring Apple's first three-dimensional camera, Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favorite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering. Users can access their entire photo library on iCloud, and view their photos and videos at a life-size scale with brilliant colour and spectacular detail,” said Apple in a press release announcing the Vision Pro.

Spatial imaging involves capturing photos by taking multiple images from slightly different angles or using specialised cameras to create a stereoscopic effect. According to several media reports, citing the same Weibo account, the future iPhone can “lead the market to rethink what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone should take.”

Apple Vision Pro can take 3D photos and record 3D videos, which are laced with incredible depth. With spatial imaging reported on the future iPhone, it would be the first product in the Apple ecosystem with close connection with Apple Vision Pro headset.

According to media reports, the future iPhone could have a three-dimensional camera similar to the Vision Pro headset. Essentially, it means a significant upgrade in the camera system over the current generation models that offer main wide sensor, telephoto sensor, and ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that Apple could release a new high-end device called the "‌iPhone Ultra" sitting above the "Pro Max'' in the lineup, as soon as next year.



In related news, Meta and LG are reportedly working together on a new Apple Vision Pro competitor. Citing industry sources, technology news platform 9to5Mac reported that the headset from Meta and LG is expected to be launched in 2025 with a price tag of around $2,000. The current Meta Quest Pro costs $999.



