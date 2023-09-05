Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 2.1 soundbar at Rs 9,999: Details here

Home-grown consumer technology company Zebronics on Tuesday launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 sound bar in India. Price at Rs 9,999, the sound bar is among the cheapest to offer Dolby Atmos. However, it is an introductory pricing. The company has not announced the final retail pricing. Besides, there is no confirmation on the introductory pricing timeline. The soundbar is available for purchase on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.

ZEB-Juke Bar 1000: Specifications

The Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 is a 2.1-channel sound bar system with a main bar encompassing stereo speakers and a wired subwoofer. It boasts a total output of 150 watt RMS – 5-inch subwoofer rated at 90 Watt RMS and the main bar rated to deliver 60 Watt RMS output.

Supporting Dolby Atmos at this affordable price is the key feature of this ZEB-Juke Bar. Dolby Atmos is a spatial audio technology that used object-based audio for 3D sound experience. The soundbar has an LED display for it to show relevant information like the volume level and sound mode. At the top there is a volume button and source buttons. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.3, optical-in port, AUX input, HDMI (eARC), and a USB port. A remote control is also available.

ZEB-Juke Bar 1000: Alternative

GOVO, an emerging consumer electronics brand from India, recently launched the GoSurround 950 soundbar at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. Though it lacked Dolby Atmos audio, the sound bar system offers a 5.1-channel sound system with main bar encompassing five audio drivers and a dedicated wireless subwoofer. Like the Zebronics sound bar, the GOVO sound bar has HDMI, AUX, USB, and optical ports. It supports both wall mount and table top installation, and features LED lighting that runs from bottom to the sides.