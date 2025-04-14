Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung pauses One UI 7 rollout over 'serious bug' report: What happened

Samsung has yet to acknowledge the issue or officially confirm the halt of the One UI 7 update rollout. However, there are reports confirming that the One UI 7 roll out has been halted

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Samsung has paused the rollout of the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series, which began last week. According to a report from consumer technology news platform Android Authority, a Samsung tipster, known as UniverseIce on X, confirmed that the rollout was halted due to the discovery of a “serious bug”.
 
The update was initially rolled out in South Korea and was expected to be followed by a US release. However, users in South Korea reported issues with unlocking their phones after the update, prompting Samsung to halt the rollout.
 
UniverseIce explained the issue on X, stating, “The reason for the delay in the Galaxy S24 push is that users of the official version of One UI 7 on the Korean S24 series found that ‘they could not unlock their phones normally in some cases.’ Samsung urgently reviewed the firmware withdrawal in other countries.”
 
Samsung has yet to acknowledge the issue or confirm the suspension of the One UI 7 update rollout. Early reports suggest that the problem may be limited to Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24 models. Tipster Tarun Vats noted that Samsung had even removed the firmware from its OTA servers.
Samsung has not released any official communication regarding the issue or confirmed the update’s suspension. However, if users have already installed the update, there is no need to worry—Android Authority reports that Samsung will soon release an update to fix the bug.
 
Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung MobilesTechnology

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

