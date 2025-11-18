Microsoft offers 365 Personal with Copilot AI for free to students in India

Microsoft 365 Personal: What’s included
- Eligible on up to five devices simultaneously
- Accessible on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- 1 TB (1000 GB) Cloud storage
- Productivity apps with Microsoft Copilot ( Excel, Word, Teams, PowerPoint and more)
- Higher usage limits than free for select Copilot features
- Microsoft Designer AI-powered image creator and editor
- Clipchamp video editor with exclusive filters and effects
- Microsoft Defender advanced security for your personal data and devices
- OneDrive ransomware protection for your photos and files
How to sign up
- Go to Microsoft’s official sign-up page for the offer.
- Enter your valid college or university email address.
- If the system verifies the email, you’ll see a confirmation message saying access will be granted soon.
- Wait for the activation email, which Microsoft said should arrive within 24 hours.
- Once the email arrives, follow the mentioned instructions to activate your one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app