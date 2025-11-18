Microsoft offers 365 Personal with Copilot AI for free to students in India

Microsoft is offering college students a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal with no subscription fee. It will give eligible users access to the full suite of productivity tools, including Copilot AI integration in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams. Additionally, the plan offers 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage and AI tools like Copilot Deep Research, image-to-video generation and more. The company said that students can check their eligibility using their official college or university email address.

Microsoft 365 Personal: What’s included

ALSO READ: Google boosts AI Mode with travel tools, AI agent for bookings: What's new According to the company, students need to sign up using a valid college or university email address. The current sign-up page does not mention any specific restrictions. Once a student enters their academic email, they will see a confirmation message stating that the offer will be sent to them, along with a note that a verification email should arrive within 24 hours. This means access is not granted instantly and may require some waiting before the subscription becomes active.

According to Microsoft’s website, the Microsoft 365 Personal plan includes the following benefits: Eligible on up to five devices simultaneously

Accessible on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

1 TB (1000 GB) Cloud storage

Productivity apps with Microsoft Copilot ( Excel, Word, Teams, PowerPoint and more)

Higher usage limits than free for select Copilot features

Microsoft Designer AI-powered image creator and editor

Clipchamp video editor with exclusive filters and effects

Microsoft Defender advanced security for your personal data and devices

OneDrive ransomware protection for your photos and files Students will gain access to Microsoft’s Copilot features, which are built into supported apps as a sidebar. These tools include Deep Research for better information gathering, Audio Overview in Notebooks, Podcasts with limited six uses a day and image-to-video generation capabilities. For many students, these additions could be useful for writing assignments, organising research and creating presentations.