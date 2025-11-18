SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand license for Kodak TVs in India, on November 18 launched Kodak MotionX series in 55-inch, 65-inch And 75-inch screen sizes. According to the company, the MotionX QLED range is capable of producing up to 1.1 billion colours and reaches 550 nits of brightness. The TVs also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, aiming to deliver a more immersive viewing experience.
Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Price and availability
- Kodak MotionX 55 inch QLED TV: Rs 31,999
- Kodak MotionX 65 inch QLED TV: Rs 43,999
- Kodak MotionX 75 inch QLED TV: Rs 64,999
The new Kodak MotionX series will be available for purchase starting today, November 18, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Details
Kodak’s latest MotionX QLED models offer 4K resolution and support 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. They also include MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to enhance fast-action scenes, sports content and gaming performance. For audio, the TVs feature 70 W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital.
Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple HDMI and USB ports for pairing with soundbars, consoles or streaming devices.
Key features of the Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs:
- MT9062 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes
- 4K QLED panel with 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 550 nits peak brightness
- 70W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
- 120Hz MEMC (HSR), VRR and ALLM for gaming and smooth motion
- Google TV 5.0 with built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support
- Access to Google Play Store
- Remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube