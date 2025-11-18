Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

Kodak's new MotionX QLED lineup brings 4K visuals, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, 70 W Dolby Audio speakers and gaming-friendly features to 55, 65 and 75-inch models starting at Rs 31,999

Kodak MotionX series 75-inch QLED TV

Kodak MotionX series 75-inch QLED TV

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official brand license for Kodak TVs in India, on November 18 launched Kodak MotionX series in 55-inch, 65-inch And 75-inch screen sizes. According to the company, the MotionX QLED range is capable of producing up to 1.1 billion colours and reaches 550 nits of brightness. The TVs also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, aiming to deliver a more immersive viewing experience.

Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Price and availability

  • Kodak MotionX 55 inch QLED TV: Rs 31,999
  • Kodak MotionX 65 inch QLED TV: Rs 43,999
  • Kodak MotionX 75 inch QLED TV: Rs 64,999
The new Kodak MotionX series will be available for purchase starting today, November 18, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 

Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs: Details

Kodak’s latest MotionX QLED models offer 4K resolution and support 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. They also include MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to enhance fast-action scenes, sports content and gaming performance. For audio, the TVs feature 70 W Dolby Audio stereo box speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital.
Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple HDMI and USB ports for pairing with soundbars, consoles or streaming devices.
 
Key features of the Kodak MotionX series QLED TVs:
  • MT9062 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes
  • 4K QLED panel with 1.1 billion colours, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 550 nits peak brightness
  • 70W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • 120Hz MEMC (HSR), VRR and ALLM for gaming and smooth motion
  • Google TV 5.0 with built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support
  • Access to Google Play Store
  • Remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube

More From This Section

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 series launched in India starting at ₹74,999: Unboxing, specs

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs

Dyson new Purifiers

Dyson Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, HP1 air purifiers launched: Price, features

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones gets two new colours: Take a look

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details

Topics : Kodak Smart TVs QLED TVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon