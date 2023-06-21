Twitter has no choice but to obey local laws in every country; Elon Musk



Musk’s comments, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York, came in response to questions regarding Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s allegations that the Indian government had threatened to “shut Twitter down in India” if it did not take down critical content during the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

Elon Musk, the owner of social media network Twitter, said the platform has no choice but to follow local laws in every country.



Musk’s remarks gain significance because of his previous stand against censorship of content and his projection of himself as a “free speech absolutist”.

“Twitter doesn’t have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don’t obey local government laws, we will get shut down," he told reporters while responding to questions regarding Dorsey’s allegations.