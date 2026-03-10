Microsoft 365 adds Copilot Cowork to automate work tasks: How it works

Microsoft has introduced Copilot Cowork in Microsoft 365 that it said lets users describe the task they want done, and the tool uses emails, meetings, messages, files and other data in Microsoft 365 to complete it. The announcement was shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the Microsoft blog, Copilot Cowork is designed to go beyond basic AI responses and help users carry out tasks automatically across apps such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Excel within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

Microsoft said it has integrated technology from Anthropic’s Claude Cowork into Microsoft 365 Copilot as part of its multi-model approach.

What does Copilot Cowork do in Microsoft 365 According to Microsoft, Copilot Cowork is designed to help users delegate tasks directly to AI. Instead of just generating answers or drafting messages, the system can take a request and convert it into a structured plan. The tool then continues executing that plan in the background. As per Microsoft, the feature uses signals from emails, meetings, files and other work data across Microsoft 365 apps. It is powered by a system called Work IQ, which helps the AI understand the context of a user’s work. The company said that users can also monitor the progress of tasks. Copilot Cowork provides checkpoints during execution so users can review actions, approve changes or pause the task if needed. The system may also ask for clarification if it requires more information before continuing.

How can Copilot Cowork be used in daily work Microsoft highlighted several examples showing how Copilot Cowork could assist with daily work tasks. One example is managing a busy schedule. Cowork can review a user’s Outlook calendar, identify meeting conflicts and suggest adjustments. Once approved, it can accept or decline meetings, reschedule events and add focus time automatically. ALSO READ: POCO X8 Pro series launch on Mar 17: MediaTek chips, big batteries expected The tool can also help with company research. In this scenario, Copilot Cowork collects information such as earnings reports, analyst commentary and news sources, then compiles the findings into a research summary and structured documents.

Security and enterprise features According to Microsoft, Copilot Cowork operates within Microsoft 365’s existing security and compliance systems. Permissions, identity checks and company policies still apply when the AI performs tasks. The company also noted that the system runs in a protected cloud environment and logs actions for auditing. ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro to launch in India on March 19: Specs, features Microsoft added that the feature benefits from a multi-model approach developed with Anthropic, integrating technology behind the Claude Cowork system into Microsoft 365 Copilot. Microsoft said that Copilot Cowork is part of its broader effort to move AI from answering questions to actively completing work tasks.