Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro to launch in India on March 19: Specs, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro to launch in India on March 19: Specs, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will boast upgraded noise cancellation, titanium-coated drivers, and LHDC 5.0 support for Hi-Res wireless audio

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has unveiled its Nord Buds 4 Pro and scheduled the India launch for March 19. In the launch date announcement, the company has shared specifications and features. OnePlus said that the Nord Buds 4 Pro will be able to block up to 55 decibels of noise, which it said to be the highest in the Nord Buds series. Additionally, the wireless earbuds will support LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution wireless audio streaming.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: What to expect

According to the company, the Nord Buds 4 Pro will focus on improved noise cancellation and enhanced bass performance. OnePlus claims the earbuds can block up to 55 decibels of external noise, which it says is the highest level of noise cancellation offered in the Nord Buds lineup so far. The earbuds have also received high-performance noise cancellation certification from TUV Rheinland.
 
 
The company said the earbuds feature 12mm drivers that deliver twice the power of those used in the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. These drivers are titanium-coated and are designed to improve bass response and vocal clarity. OnePlus added that the Nord Buds 4 Pro will support spatial audio and the LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio standard.

Also Read

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 15T may get 7,500mAh battery, faster charging: Expected specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series launched: What's new, India pricing, offers

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphone gets Sand Pink colour variant in India: Details

Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation unveiled: Details

Vivo, vivo smartphone, phones

Affordable 5G fuels India smartphone market despite 1% dip in 2025: Report

 
The earbuds will be available in two colour options, Radiant Gray and Raven Black. Each earbud weighs 4.4g and includes three microphones intended to improve call clarity. OnePlus also said the Nord Buds 4 Pro will include built-in volume slider controls, allowing users to adjust volume directly from the earbuds.
 
In addition, OnePlus showcased a redesigned charging case for the earbuds, which the company says is more than 10 per cent smaller than the previous generation while still maintaining similar battery performance. More details about the Nord Buds 4 Pro will be announced at the launch event on 19 March.
 
For context, here’s what its predecessor, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, priced at Rs 2,649, offers.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro supports active noise cancellation of up to 49dB and covers a frequency range of up to 4,000Hz. The earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm driver designed to deliver clear audio output. 
 
They also feature BassWave 2.0 technology, which OnePlus says is intended to enhance low-frequency performance. For calls, the earbuds use a three-microphone setup with background noise reduction.
 
According to the company, the Nord Buds 3 Pro can deliver up to 44 hours of total playback time with the charging case. OnePlus also said the earbuds support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to provide up to 11 hours of playback.
 

More From This Section

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Early renders hint changes in thickness, design and more

POCO X8 Pro series

POCO X8 Pro series launch on Mar 17: MediaTek chips, big batteries expected

Vivo X300 Pro and X300 smartphones

Vivo reportedly plans to expand X300 series with S, Ultra models: Details

Apple

Apple may launch smart home display with AI Siri around iOS 27 rollout

iOS 26

Apple removes RCS E2EE in iOS 26.4 dev beta 4, adds support for iPhone 17e

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Bluetooth audio devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs