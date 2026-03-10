OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro to launch in India on March 19: Specs, features

OnePlus has unveiled its Nord Buds 4 Pro and scheduled the India launch for March 19. In the launch date announcement, the company has shared specifications and features. OnePlus said that the Nord Buds 4 Pro will be able to block up to 55 decibels of noise, which it said to be the highest in the Nord Buds series. Additionally, the wireless earbuds will support LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution wireless audio streaming.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: What to expect

According to the company, the Nord Buds 4 Pro will focus on improved noise cancellation and enhanced bass performance. OnePlus claims the earbuds can block up to 55 decibels of external noise, which it says is the highest level of noise cancellation offered in the Nord Buds lineup so far. The earbuds have also received high-performance noise cancellation certification from TUV Rheinland.

The company said the earbuds feature 12mm drivers that deliver twice the power of those used in the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. These drivers are titanium-coated and are designed to improve bass response and vocal clarity. OnePlus added that the Nord Buds 4 Pro will support spatial audio and the LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio standard. The earbuds will be available in two colour options, Radiant Gray and Raven Black. Each earbud weighs 4.4g and includes three microphones intended to improve call clarity. OnePlus also said the Nord Buds 4 Pro will include built-in volume slider controls, allowing users to adjust volume directly from the earbuds.

In addition, OnePlus showcased a redesigned charging case for the earbuds, which the company says is more than 10 per cent smaller than the previous generation while still maintaining similar battery performance. More details about the Nord Buds 4 Pro will be announced at the launch event on 19 March. For context, here’s what its predecessor, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, priced at Rs 2,649, offers. ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 9200mAh battery: Price OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro supports active noise cancellation of up to 49dB and covers a frequency range of up to 4,000Hz. The earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm driver designed to deliver clear audio output.