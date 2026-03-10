POCO X8 Pro series launch on Mar 17: MediaTek chips, big batteries expected

POCO has scheduled the POCO X8 Pro series launch in India for March 17. The series will comprise two models – POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max. The company has confirmed that the upcoming devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chips and big capacity batteries. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed white and black colours for its upcoming mobile phone series.

POCO X8 Pro series: What to expect

POCO Global has confirmed that the POCO X8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the POCO X8 Pro Max will be powered by the Dimensity 9500s processor. With this, the upcoming models could become the first smartphones in India to use MediaTek’s latest chipsets.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 were launched earlier this year. Previously, OPPO had also confirmed that its upcoming Find X9s will be powered by the Dimensity 9500s SoC, which is built on a 3nm process.

ALSO READ: Vivo reportedly plans to expand X300 series with S, Ultra models: Details The teaser image posted by the company shows the X8 Pro in white and the X8 Pro Max in Black, both with a metal frame and dual rear cameras. According to a report from FoneArena, the upcoming smartphones could be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 MAX.

According to the report, the X8 Pro will likely get a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone may feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 20MP front camera. The POCO X8 Pro will likely pack a 6500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. The report noted that the Indian variant could get a 7560mAh battery, similar to the REDMI Turbo 5.

The POCO X8 Pro Max is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 20MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 9000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, similar to the Redmi Turbo 5 MAX.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 9200mAh battery: Price Both smartphones could come with IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

POCO X8 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

Rear camera: 50MP main camera with OIS

Front camera: 20MP front camera

Battery: 7560mAh

Charging: 100W fast charging

Protection: IP69K rating.

POCO X8 Pro Max: Expected specifications