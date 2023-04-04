Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

The green screen feature is available now for everyone in the public preview channel of Microsoft Teams

San Francisco
Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has added a green screen feature in Teams, which will provide an enhanced virtual background effect during meetings.

"Microsoft Teams now supports a green screen feature which provides an enhanced virtual background effect. Green screen improves the sharpness and definition of the virtual background effect around your face, head, ears, and hair. It also allows you to show a prop or other object in your hand to be more visible to other meeting participants," Jan Steberl, Microsoft Teams program manager, said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that the green screen will require a solid colour screen or a background wall behind users.A

"The screen or background wall must be flat without stains or other irregularities. Users must apply a background effect in Teams meetings to enable the green screen effect and should carefully select the backdrop colour so that the effect is applied correctly and better quality is achieved," Microsoft said.

The green screen feature is available now for everyone in the public preview channel of Microsoft Teams.

The company also mentioned that the feature is only supported on Windows and macOS devices with Intel chips.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out 'Avatars' in a public preview in Teams.

"Avatars for Microsoft Teams offers an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video," the tech giant said in a blogpost.

--IANS

shs/shb/

Topics :MicrosoftVideo CallingMicrosoft Corporation

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Also Read

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with snipping tool, screen recorder

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Joe Belfiore, face of Windows phone, to leave Microsoft after 32 years

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Tech giant Google limits the number of files users can create in Drive

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story