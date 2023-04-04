Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech giant Google limits the number of files users can create in Drive

Tech giant Google has quietly limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive

San Francisco
Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Tech giant Google has quietly limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive, reports The Verge, citing sources.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to "maintain strong performance and reliability" and will help prevent "misuse" of the company's systems.

Richendrfer further mentioned that when the users reach the limit, they will receive a notification and also that users can contact Google support to address the issue.

Although five million files might seem absurd for one person to upload, some users have actually exceeded that number.

As reported by many users, it seems that the tech giant did not alert the affected users about the newly implemented limit before it took place, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant had introduced a "search chips" feature in Drive, which will allow users to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

