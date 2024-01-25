Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft adds two more Indian languages to Translator, total tally at 20

Microsoft adds two more Indian languages to Translator, total tally at 20

Microsoft said inclusion of Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri is a testament to the company's commitment of supporting and empowering the linguistic diversity of India

"The expansion beyond official languages underscores Microsoft's dedication to democratising technology," according to a release.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:26 PM IST
Microsoft India on Thursday said it has added two new Indian languages - Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri - in Microsoft translator.

With the latest move, Microsoft Translator now supports a total of 20 official Indian languages.

These include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, as well as two other vernacular languages - Bhojpuri, and Chhattisgarhi, covering more than 95 per cent of the country's population.

"The expansion beyond official languages underscores Microsoft's dedication to democratising technology," according to a release.

Microsoft said inclusion of Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri is a testament to the company's commitment of supporting and empowering the linguistic diversity of India through its innovative language technologies and solutions.

"Azure AI Translator not only enhances computing accessibility in official languages but also broadens opportunities for better education, governance, communication, economic development, and cultural preservation," it added.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

