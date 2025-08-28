Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors: Details

Copilot appears on Samsung’s Tizen OS home screen within the Apps Tab and Samsung Daily Plus. It can be launched by pressing the microphone button on a Samsung remote and speaking naturally. Users also have the option to sign in with a Microsoft account via QR code to enable personalised recommendations and memory-based responses.

The assistant uses both visuals and voice to provide results. Responses can include rich cards showing movie details, weather forecasts, or images, designed to be easily readable on large displays. Copilot also presents itself as an animated on-screen character that lip-syncs and reacts while responding.

Features available at launch

According to Microsoft, Copilot on TVs can: