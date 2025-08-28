Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors: Details

Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors: Details

Samsung's 2025 TV and monitor lineup now includes Microsoft Copilot AI, letting users access spoiler-free recaps, viewing suggestions, and general queries directly on screen

Microsoft Copilot in Samsung TVs and Monitors
Microsoft Copilot in Samsung TVs and Monitors
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has begun rolling out its Copilot AI assistant on Samsung TVs and smart monitors from the 2025 lineup, marking the first time the software maker has integrated its AI product directly into consumer televisions. The move allows users to access Copilot’s voice-powered features on the big screen, with support for content discovery, spoiler-free recaps, and everyday queries. The feature is free to use and available in select markets.

How Copilot works on Samsung TVs

Copilot appears on Samsung’s Tizen OS home screen within the Apps Tab and Samsung Daily Plus. It can be launched by pressing the microphone button on a Samsung remote and speaking naturally. Users also have the option to sign in with a Microsoft account via QR code to enable personalised recommendations and memory-based responses.
 
The assistant uses both visuals and voice to provide results. Responses can include rich cards showing movie details, weather forecasts, or images, designed to be easily readable on large displays. Copilot also presents itself as an animated on-screen character that lip-syncs and reacts while responding.

Features available at launch

According to Microsoft, Copilot on TVs can:
  • Provide spoiler-free episode recaps when resuming a series.
  • Suggest highly specific recommendations based on genres or themes.
  • Generate group-friendly picks by factoring in different viewing preferences.
  • Answer follow-up questions about actors, directors, or other entertainment-related details.
  • Handle everyday queries, such as local weather or advice requests.

Supported models and availability

Copilot is rolling out now on Samsung’s 2025 models, including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro, and The Frame, as well as the M7, M8, and M9 Smart Monitors. Availability may vary by region, with additional model years expected to be supported in the future. At the moment, it remains unclear when this will be available in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Now, Google offers option on Play Store to open app soon after the download

iPhone 17 series: Apple may shake the lineup with an ultra-thin 'Air' model

Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature: What is it, how it works and more

Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftMicrosoft Copilot

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story