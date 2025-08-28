Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Motorola has launched two TWS audio devices - Moto Buds Loop at Rs 7,999 and Moto Buds Bass at Rs 1,999, bringing offerings like Bose sound tuning, spatial audio, LDAC audio, and more

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass launched price in india specs features

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has expanded its true wireless audio portfolio in India with the launch of Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass. The Moto Buds Loop, powered by 12mm ironless drivers, brings an open-ear design with Sound by Bose tuning and spatial audio technology. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds Bass features 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers, boasts Hi-Res LDAC audio and 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) with an in-ear design. According to the Chinese consumer electronics maker, both audio devices sport an IP54-rated water repellent design.

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass: Price, availability and offers

  • Moto Buds Loop: Rs 7,999
  • Colour: Trekking Green
  • Moto Buds Bass: Rs 1,999
  • Colour: PANTONE Dark Shadow; PANTONE Blue Jewel; PANTONE Posy Green
Moto Buds Loop will go on sale on September 1, and Moto Buds Bass will go on sale on September 8. Both products will be sold on Motorola’s website, Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.
 
 
Additionally, as part of an introductory offer, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on Moto Buds Loop, bringing down the effective price to Rs 6,999.

Moto Buds Loop: Details

The Moto Buds Loop are powered by 12mm ironless drivers, boast Sound by Bose tuning, and spatial audio. The earbuds integrate a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI for clear voice pickup and background noise filtering during calls. The Moto Buds Loop connects via Bluetooth 5.4. As per Motorola, it offers up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge and thirty-seven hours total with the charging case, which is said to charge fully in sixty minutes. The buds are said to feature an IP54-rated water-repellent design.
 
These earbuds include bone-conduction microphone integration and Smart Connect, allowing multi-device pairing and interaction with the Moto Buds app. Moto Buds Loop supports fast charging, which, as per the company, provides three hours of music in ten minutes.

Also Read

Moto Tag

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

Tech Wrap August 7

Tech Wrap Aug 7: Samsung soundbars, Copilot Vision in moto ai, Instagram

Microsoft Copilot Vision within moto ai

Motorola smartphones gets native support for Copilot Vision AI: What's new

Moto 360 2nd Generation smartwatch

Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design: Report

Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G launched with SD 7s Gen 2 and 144Hz refresh rate: Price, specs

Moto Buds Loop: Specifications

  • Speakers: Single ironless drivers (12mm) × 2
  • Microphones: Dual microphone system × 2, CrystalTalk AI
  • Certifications: EVO
  • Sound technology: Sound by Bose, Spatial Audio
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Battery life (Earbuds): Up to 8 hours of playtime (Claimed)
  • Battery life (Charging Case): Up to 37 hours of playtime (Claimed)
  • Case charging time: 60 minutes (Claimed)
  • Water protection: IP54 water-repellent design

Moto Buds Bass: Details

The Moto Buds Bass are powered by 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers and boast Super Bass tuning and Hi-Res audio certification. Each earbud has a triple-microphone system with ENC and CrystalTalk AI to reduce background noise during calls. The buds have been claimed to offer up to seven hours of playtime (ANC off) and forty-one hours total with the charging case, with quick charge providing two hours of listening in ten minutes. ANC supports up to 50dB noise cancellation and includes noise cancelling, transparency, adaptive, and off modes, with adaptive adjustment based on surroundings.
 
With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the buds get support for LDAC codec. Similar to the Loop buds, Moto Buds Bass feature an IP54 rated water-repellent design. The charging case measures 60mm x 49mm x 24.3mm, with the total package weighing 51g. Additional features include immersive spatial audio, and full customisation through the Moto Buds app for ANC, EQ, and touch controls.

Moto Buds Bass: Specifications

  • Speakers: Single dynamic drivers (12.4mm) × 2
  • Microphones: Triple microphones × 2, ENC
  • Certifications: Hi-Res, EVO
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec
  • Battery life (Earbuds): Up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC off (Claimed)
  • Battery life (Charging Case): Up to 41 hours of playtime (Claimed)
  • Case charging time: 90 minutes (Claimed)
  • Quick Charge: 10 minutes of charging for up to 2 hours of playtime with ANC off (Claimed)
  • Active noise cancellation: Up to 50dB
  • ANC Modes: Off, Transparency, Adaptive, Noise cancellation
  • Water Protection: IP54 water-repellent design
  • Charging case dimensions: 60mm × 49mm × 24.3mm
  • Total weight: 51g

More From This Section

Amazfit Balance 2, Helio Strap

Amazfit Balance 2 and screen-free Helio Strap launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI NC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

ASUS Vivobook AI PC

Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with Exynos 1380, bundled S Pen unveiled: Specs

Topics : Motorola Motorola India Bluetooth audio devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon