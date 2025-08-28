Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

Realme is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a preview of concept phones featuring 15000mAh battery and built-in cooling fan. Here are the details

Realme Concept Phones
Realme Concept Phones (Image: Realme)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Realme, marking its seventh anniversary, unveiled two concept smartphones that push the boundaries of mobile hardware. The first is a device with a 15,000mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge. The second, dubbed the Chill Fan Phone, integrates a miniature cooling fan and thermoelectric cooler, which the company says can lower device temperature by up to six degrees Celsius.

Realme 15,000mAh concept phone

According to Realme, the concept device uses 100 per cent silicon anode technology, enabling an industry-first 1,200 Wh/L energy density. The battery supports up to four days of usage, 18 hours of continuous video recording, and 53 hours of video playback.
 
Despite its capacity, Realme says the phone remains slim at 8.89mm, with the battery itself measuring 6.48mm. Compared to a standard power bank, the concept device is 42 per cent thinner and 68 per cent lighter, while offering capacity nearly equal to the combined batteries of five iPhone generations (iPhone 12 through 16).
 
The phone also supports reverse charging, effectively functioning as a power bank. 

Realme Chill Fan Phone

The second concept device introduces an internal cooling fan with thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology – typically found in external gaming accessories. The design resembles the Realme GT 7 series, with the company’s IceSense Ultra back, which changes colour from white to blue as the phone cools.
 
Realme said the cooling system reduces core device temperature by up to six degrees Celsius. The feature is optimised for more than 20 graphically intensive games, including Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, and is designed to maintain high frame rates during extended sessions. 
 
Both innovations, the company said, are aimed at addressing common frustrations such as mid-game battery drains and overheating, reinforcing Realme’s positioning as a performance-oriented brand.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature: What is it, how it works and more

Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price

Google expands AI-powered Vids platform to free users, adds new features

BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers

Topics :RealmeTech NewsRealme Indiachinese smartphone industry

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story