Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan

According to Realme, the concept device uses 100 per cent silicon anode technology, enabling an industry-first 1,200 Wh/L energy density. The battery supports up to four days of usage, 18 hours of continuous video recording, and 53 hours of video playback.

Despite its capacity, Realme says the phone remains slim at 8.89mm, with the battery itself measuring 6.48mm. Compared to a standard power bank, the concept device is 42 per cent thinner and 68 per cent lighter, while offering capacity nearly equal to the combined batteries of five iPhone generations (iPhone 12 through 16).

The phone also supports reverse charging, effectively functioning as a power bank.

Realme Chill Fan Phone

The second concept device introduces an internal cooling fan with thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology – typically found in external gaming accessories. The design resembles the Realme GT 7 series, with the company’s IceSense Ultra back, which changes colour from white to blue as the phone cools.