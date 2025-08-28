Redmi 15 5G phone with 7000mAh battery now available in India: Check price

The Redmi 15 5G smartphone is now on sale in India. Launched earlier this month, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. Priced from Rs 14,999, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera and includes several AI-based tools for photo editing.

Redmi 15 5G: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999

Colours: Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple

The smartphone is now available for purchase through the company’s official website, Mi Home, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Redmi 15 5G: Details The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch Adaptive Sync FHD+ display that supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz in specific scenarios. It has also received TUV Rheinland triple certification for eye protection. For audio, the device is fitted with Dolby-certified speakers that the company claims can deliver up to 200 per cent volume output. ALSO READ: Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with up to 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded virtually up to 16GB. Storage options go up to 256GB based on UFS 2.2. Powering the smartphone is a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging and 18W reverse wired charging support. A 33W charger is included in the box.