iPhone 17 series: Apple may shake the lineup with an ultra-thin 'Air' model

Apple recently announced that it will be hosting its ‘Awe dropping’ event on September 9, where it is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series. Like in recent years, the lineup will reportedly include four models. However, 2025 could mark a major shift, as Apple is anticipated to replace the Plus variant with an all-new ultra-thin model called the iPhone 17 Air.

Apple Awe dropping event: Details

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California

Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube

Expected launches: iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE3, AirPods Pro 3

Apple iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

Display and design

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 16 Plus, the model it is said to replace. The display will reportedly offer a resolution of 2740 x 1260 pixels and support Apple’s ProMotion technology, enabling a 120Hz refresh rate. Always-on functionality is also expected, along with the Dynamic Island cutout that houses the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 16 Plus, the model it is said to replace. The display will reportedly offer a resolution of 2740 x 1260 pixels and support Apple's ProMotion technology, enabling a 120Hz refresh rate. Always-on functionality is also expected, along with the Dynamic Island cutout that houses the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera.

As for the design, iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone to date, with a body measuring just 5.5mm — surpassing the 6.9mm thickness of the iPhone 6, which currently holds the title. Achieving this design, however, may require Apple to make trade-offs in hardware. Battery and power management The most notable compromise may be with the battery. The iPhone 17 Air is not expected to exceed a 3,000mAh battery, with some reports pointing to a 2,800mAh capacity. While this is considerably smaller compared to other iPhones in the lineup, Apple is banking on software optimisations. iOS 26 is set to introduce a new Adaptive Power mode, which automatically adjusts system behavior to extend battery life. This includes lowering display brightness, slowing certain tasks, and moderating background processes when power consumption spikes.

Camera configuration Apple may also cut back in the camera department to achieve the thinner design. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single rear camera, equipped with a 48MP sensor. On the front, the device is likely to include a 24MP camera for selfies and video calls. Performance and connectivity Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to run on Apple's standard A19 chip, the same processor tipped for the base iPhone 17 model. The more powerful A19 Pro chip, featuring additional GPU cores, is likely to remain exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.