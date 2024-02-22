OPPO Reno11 series smartphones to get generative AI features in Q2: Details

OPPO on February 22 announced its plans to roll out generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features on the Reno 11 series smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that the company would roll out generative AI features and tools such as OPPO AI Eraser to the Reno 11 series globally in the second quarter of this year. Additionally, leveraging its own AI model AndesGPT, OPPO will explore more tools and services focusing on three major characteristics – dialogue enhancement, personalisation, and cloud-device collaboration.

Alongside, OPPO announced the establishment of OPPO AI Center for research and development into AI and its applications. The AI Center, OPPO said, aims to strengthen its AI capabilities and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features that will enable the company to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.

“Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO. “OPPO is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI Smartphones. We look forward to working together with our industry partners to jointly drive the innovation of the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.”

Last year, OPPO introduced its large language model, AndesGPT, which comprises 180 billion parameters. It already uses GenAI features in its flagship Find X7 series, which boasts intelligent object removal in photos and phone conversation summary features. Since the smartphone is limited to its home country, it plans to expand GenAI to other geographies, including India, by rolling out AI features to the Reno11 series smartphones.