Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO Reno11 series smartphones to get generative AI features in Q2: Details

OPPO Reno11 series smartphones to get generative AI features in Q2: Details

OPPO said it is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI smartphones, which it believes represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry

Representative Image: OPPO Reno 11 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

OPPO on February 22 announced its plans to roll out generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features on the Reno 11 series smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that the company would roll out generative AI features and tools such as OPPO AI Eraser to the Reno 11 series globally in the second quarter of this year. Additionally, leveraging its own AI model AndesGPT,  OPPO will explore more tools and services focusing on three major characteristics – dialogue enhancement, personalisation, and cloud-device collaboration.

Alongside, OPPO announced the establishment of OPPO AI Center for research and development into AI and its applications. The AI Center, OPPO said, aims to strengthen its AI capabilities and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features that will enable the company to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO. “OPPO is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI Smartphones. We look forward to working together with our industry partners to jointly drive the innovation of the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.”

Last year, OPPO introduced its large language model, AndesGPT, which comprises 180 billion parameters. It already uses GenAI features in its flagship Find X7 series, which boasts intelligent object removal in photos and phone conversation summary features. Since the smartphone is limited to its home country, it plans to expand GenAI to other geographies, including India, by rolling out AI features to the Reno11 series smartphones.

Also Read

OPPO Reno 11 series smartphones launched in India: Specs, price, and more

OPPO Reno 11 series India launch today: Expected models, price, and more

OPPO Reno 11 Pro review: Midrange phone with novel design, flagship imaging

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Indian consumers look for AI services but fear unethical use of data: Adobe

Google signs content licensing deal with Reddit to train AI models: Report

Intel signs Microsoft as foundry customer, says on track to overtake TSMC

Galaxy AI coming to Samsung phones, tablets: Check list of devices and more

Google to make Pixel in India by next quarter, plans to ship 10 mn phones

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OppoOppo smartphoneartifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story