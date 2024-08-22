Microsoft has announced that the AI-powered Recall feature for Windows on ARM will launch in October, exclusively for Windows Insiders. Initially announced in May, the feature was intended to debut with the new line of Copilot+ PCs in June. However, its rollout was delayed due to security and privacy concerns. Microsoft had previously stated that the Recall feature would not be included with its new computers and would instead be previewed with a smaller group at a later date.

What is Recall

Recall is a new AI-powered feature exclusive to Windows on ARM. It functions like a photographic memory, allowing users to revisit what they have previously seen or done on their PC. Recall provides a timeline of events but also allows users to describe what they are looking for. The feature generates options on a timeline that spans across any application, website, document, or other areas to locate specific items. This timeline consists of snapshots, each depicting the screen’s content at various points in time.

Microsoft is reportedly working on significant updates to Recall, including encrypting the database, using Windows Hello for authentication, and making the AI-powered feature opt-in rather than enabled by default. While there has been no definitive confirmation of a broader launch, Microsoft’s blog update has confirmed that Recall will be available to Windows 11 Insiders starting in October. A wider release is expected to follow after testing with the Insider program.

“In our commitment to delivering a trustworthy and secure Recall (preview) experience on Copilot+ PCs for customers, we’re updating that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders starting in October. As shared on June 13, we have adjusted our release approach to leverage the valuable expertise of our Windows Insider community before making Recall available to all Copilot+ PCs. Security remains our top priority, and when Recall becomes available for Windows Insiders in October, we will publish a blog with more details,” the blog post stated.