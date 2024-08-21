Samsung enables irregular heart rhythm feature on Galaxy Watches in India

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on August 21 announced the rollout of the “Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification” (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for select Galaxy Watches. According to Samsung, this new feature, combined with the app’s existing blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities, helps detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), offering Galaxy Watch users a more comprehensive understanding of their heart health.

"Once activated in the Samsung Health Monitor app, the IHRN feature continuously checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background using the Galaxy Watch's BioActive Sensor. If a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, Galaxy Watch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch for a more accurate measurement. With the existing blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, this new feature provides users with even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health," said Samsung.

The irregular heart rhythm notification feature is now available on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Wear OS-based Galaxy Watches, including the latest Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. Other eligible models include the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, and Watch 4 series.

To enable the feature, eligible Galaxy Watch users need to update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices through the Galaxy Store and then enable the IHRN feature from the settings menu in the app.

“With the addition of the IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users can now monitor other crucial aspects of their heart health. Equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, it offers tools to help users better understand their heart health, including on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates,” said Samsung.