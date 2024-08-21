Gmail adds Gemini-powered 'Polish' to help you write, edit email from notes

Google is enhancing Gemini functionality in Gmail with two new writing tools. The existing “Help me Write” feature, which allows users to formalise, elaborate, and shorten their emails, and a new Polish tool, which helps users refine drafts created on web and mobile devices.

By tapping the pencil with the sparkle icon in the toolbar, users can polish their draft, with options to regenerate and replace existing notes available. For instance, Gemini can transform rough notes into a formal draft ready for review. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, a new update introduces “Help me Write” and “Refine my Draft” shortcuts on Android and iOS devices. The “Help me Write” option appears in the body of an empty email draft, making options to make changes visible upon selection. For drafts containing more than 12 words, the "Refine my Draft" shortcut appears below the email content, offering options to Polish, Formalise, Elaborate, or Shorten. Users can also write a new draft. The menu is accessible by swiping right on "Refine my Draft."

Google announced these updates on their blog. The Polish option is available on web, Android, and iOS, while the Help me Write Refine Draft shortcuts are available on mobile for Android and iOS. These features are limited to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-ons, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-ons, and Google One Premium.

Google has also begun rolling out the Summarise This Email option for the Gmail app on Android and iOS. Recently, Gmail introduced Gemini side panels for Google Workspace users.