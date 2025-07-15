Microsoft has Google's Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11

Microsoft seems to be building its Google’s Circle to Search alternative for Windows 11. In the latest Insider Preview Build 26200.5702, rolling out to testers in the Dev Channel, the company has introduced a feature called “describe image” as part of its “Click to Do” experience on Copilot+ PCs. While not officially pitched as a Circle to Search alternative, the functionality hints at a similar goal – helping users interact with visual elements and providing them with more information about it.

There are two key differences between Google’s Circle to Search and Microsoft ’s describe image feature. The first being that the former is primarily for smartphones, and the latter is for Copilot+PCs only for now. The second key differentiator is how it performs the task. Circle to Search works by collecting relevant information about the searched object from online sources, whereas Microsoft’s feature does not necessarily need to search for it online; rather, it can see what the image or infographic is and generate a description about it directly on the device by processing the data locally.

ALSO READ: Resident Evil Survival Unit up for pre-order on App Store for iPhones, iPad What is “describe image” in Windows 11 for Copilot+ PCs The describe image feature lets users click on an image, chart, or graph and get a detailed description, explaining the content of the image selected. This feature does not rely on cloud-based image recognition; rather, it analyses the infographic locally and offers information about it without searching online. Microsoft said that the approach to use on-device capability is to keep user data private while still leveraging AI to extract insights from visual content. According to Microsoft, the feature will be useful for getting quick overviews of visuals like graphs or images embedded in documents, apps, or web pages. It could help users quickly understand visuals without having to interpret them manually.

The feature is currently being tested on PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon platform, but Microsoft has confirmed that support for Intel and AMD-based Copilot+ PCs is on the way. How is this similar to Google’s Circle to Search Google’s Circle to Search, available on select Android phones, allows users to circle any object on their screen – text, image, or video – and instantly search for it online to get more details about it. As explained above, unlike Google’s method that relies on cloud-based image recognition, Microsoft’s implementation processes everything locally. The “describe image” tool doesn’t involve real-time web search yet, but the essence is comparable: identify visual elements on-screen and extract relevant information about them.