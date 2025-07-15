Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it will launch its Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India on July 19. Ahead of the launch, the product microsite has gone live on the ecommerce platform Flipkart, confirming that the device will offer several AI-powered creativity and productivity tools, including Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and Image Clipper.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: What to expect

According to the images shared by Samsung on Flipkart, the Galaxy F36 5G will feature a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup, similar to the Galaxy M36 5G. The phone is shown in two colour options — a shade of red and a deep purple — both sporting flat side rails and a vegan leather finish on the rear panel.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F36 5G is expected to be nearly identical to the Galaxy M36 5G, which launched last month. For reference, the Galaxy M36 5G is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset and features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display includes a teardrop notch housing a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, the phone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.