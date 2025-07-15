Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G smartphone will offer AI-powered editing tools such as Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and Image Clipper

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (Image: Flipkart)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Samsung has announced that it will launch its Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India on July 19. Ahead of the launch, the product microsite has gone live on the ecommerce platform Flipkart, confirming that the device will offer several AI-powered creativity and productivity tools, including Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and Image Clipper.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: What to expect

According to the images shared by Samsung on Flipkart, the Galaxy F36 5G will feature a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup, similar to the Galaxy M36 5G. The phone is shown in two colour options — a shade of red and a deep purple — both sporting flat side rails and a vegan leather finish on the rear panel.
In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F36 5G is expected to be nearly identical to the Galaxy M36 5G, which launched last month.
 
For reference, the Galaxy M36 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset and features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display includes a teardrop notch housing a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
On the back, the phone has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.
 
The Galaxy M36 5G also offers similar AI-powered features such as the AI Select, Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and more, that have been confirmed by Samsung for the upcoming Galaxy F36.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung India

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

