Google Discover tests AI summaries and new Bookmark features: Reports

Google is reportedly testing new features in its Discover feed on Android and iOS. As per a report by 9To5Google, the updates include AI-powered article summaries and an easier way to bookmark stories. The AI summaries will likely provide a snapshot of the news by combining information from multiple sources, while the save button may offer a quicker way to manage reading lists — all without leaving the feed.

AI Summary feature in Discover feed

As per the report, the new Discover cards display a cluster of small, overlapping icons, each representing a source used to generate the AI summary. Tapping on the icon group opens a “More” page listing all articles used in the summary.

Each card features a brief three-line summary with a "See more" button below. A disclaimer at the bottom notes that the content is "Generated with AI, which can make mistakes," similar to Google's AI Overviews in Search. Visually, the card retains the main image from the first article, with the headline prominently displayed. The source name has been minimized in size, shifting attention to the AI-generated summary to help users quickly grasp the essence of the story. For users, this could mean faster access to key story details without needing to open each link. However, it may also impact traffic to original news sites, as users might skip visiting full articles if they feel sufficiently informed by the summaries.