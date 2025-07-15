Resident Evil Survival Unit up for pre-order on App Store for iPhones, iPad

Japanese entertainment company and a subsidiary of Sony, Aniplex, has opened pre-orders for the upcoming Resident Evil: Survival Unit game on the Apple App Store, months ahead of its launch. According to the listing on the App Store, the game is expected to be released on December 31, 2025.

Earlier this month, Aniplex revealed it’s working on Resident Evil: Survival Unit, a mobile strategy game coming to iOS and Android. The title is set within the long-running Resident Evil universe — which includes decades of games, remakes, films, and shows — but reimagined for mobile platforms.

At the time of the announcement, only a late 2025 release window was shared, with few other specifics.

Now, after a recent YouTube livestream, more details have emerged. The game will follow an alternate storyline that unfolds alongside the events of Resident Evil 2 and 3. It’s currently scheduled to release on December 31; however, according to 9To5Mac, the aforementioned date is likely to be just a placeholder for now. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19: What to expect Resident Evil Survival Unit: What to expect Resident Evil: Survival Unit is a mobile strategy game set in the familiar zombie-ridden universe, but with a tactical twist. Players take control of a group of survivors stranded in a collapsing city following the rapid spread of an unknown infection. The objective is to build a base, manage resources, and make key strategic decisions to outlast the horrors around them.

As per the description of the game on the App Store, unlike traditional Resident Evil games that lean heavily on action and horror, this title places a stronger focus on planning and survival tactics. Players will command a roster of survivors — each with unique skills tailored to combat, resource gathering, or technological upgrades — and assign them to appropriate roles. Where you position them and how you utilise their strengths will be critical to defending against waves of infected enemies. According to the developers, base-building is one of the core elements in this game. Players start with a derelict mansion that serves as the command centre. Over time, it can be rebuilt and expanded by restoring facilities, strengthening defences, and conducting research. The ultimate goal is to turn the ruins into a fortified stronghold capable of withstanding external threats.

As per Aniplex, exploration also plays a key role. While scavenging for resources across the map, players will encounter other survivor groups. These encounters bring moral and strategic choices: Will you collaborate for mutual benefit, or compete for dominance? Each decision can alter the trajectory of your survival and reshape alliances in this hostile world. Real-time decision-making influences every layer of gameplay — from how buildings are placed and operatives are deployed to how combat is approached. Even small choices can have long-term consequences, adding a layer of urgency and unpredictability to each match. Lastly, the game introduces an original storyline featuring some of the franchise’s most iconic characters. Familiar faces like Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine return, but this time within a new narrative arc that unfolds alongside the strategic gameplay. Your choices throughout the game won’t just affect your base — they’ll influence how the story plays out.