Microsoft launches lightweight artificial intelligence model Phi-3-mini

Last week, Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in UAE-based AI firm G42. It has also previously partnered with French startup Mistral AI to make their models available through its Azure cloud computing platform. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:35 PM IST
Microsoft on Tuesday launched a lightweight artificial intelligence model, as it looks to attract a wider client base with cost-effective options.

The new version called Phi-3-mini is the first of the three small language models (SLM) to be released by the company, as it stakes its future on a technology that is expected to have a wide-ranging impact on the world and the way people work.
 

"Phi-3 is not slightly cheaper, it's dramatically cheaper, we're talking about a 10x cost difference compared to the other models out there with similar capabilities," said SÃ©bastien Bubeck, Microsoft's vice president of GenAI research.
 
SLMs are designed to perform simpler tasks, making it easier for use by companies with limited resources, the company said.
Phi-3-mini will be available immediately on Microsoft cloud service platform Azure's AI model catalog, machine learning model platform Hugging Face, and Ollama, a framework for running models on a local machine, the company said.
 
Last week, Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in UAE-based AI firm G42. It has also previously partnered with French startup Mistral AI to make their models available through its Azure cloud computing platform.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoft

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

