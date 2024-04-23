Xiaomi launches smart home appliances alongside Redmi Pad SE and Buds 5A

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A wireless earbuds in India. Alongside the new devices, Xiaomi has also launched smart home appliances such as the Robot Vacuum cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Redmi Pad SE sports an 11-inch FHD+ display of 90Hz and features a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Redmi Buds 5A offers Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) up to 25dB alongside AI powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) during phone calls.

Redmi Pad SE: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,999

The Redmi Pad SE will go on sale starting April 24



Avilability: Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select retail outlets

Redmi Buds 5A: Price and Availability

Price: Rs 1,499

Colours: Bass Black, Timeless White

The Redmi Buds 5A will be available for purchase starting April 29



Availability: Mi.com, Mi Homes and Reliance stores

Xiaomi smart home appliances: Price and Availability

Robot Vacuum cleaner S10: Rs 20,999

Handheld Garment Steamer: Rs 2,299

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner S10 and the Handheld Garment Steamer will be available during the Early Access Sale period from April 29 on Mi.com. Both devices will be available for pre-booking from April 29 on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart.

Redmi Pad SE: Specifications

Display: 11-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rates, 400nits peak brightness

Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 8MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 8000mAh

Charging: 10W wired charging

Colours: Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, Mint Green

Redmi Buds 5A: Specifications

Drivers: 12mm

ANC: 25dB (Three modes: Noise cancellation/Transparency/Off)

ENC: AI powered Environmental Noise Cancellation

Protection: IPX4 rating (Earbuds only)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 , Google Fast Pair support

Low Latency mode: Yes

Controls: Touch

Colours: Black, White

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner S10: Details

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner S10 features LDS Laser Navigation system for quick mapping. Additionally, it features multiple sensors to identify obstacles and bumps. Once connected with the Xiaomi Home app, the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 allows users to customise their cleaning schedule and patterns. With a 4000Pa suction capability, it has a scanning range of eight metres.

It features a 3200mAh battery capacity that the company said will offer up to 140 minutes of cleaning power in standard mode.

The Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 comes with a pre-installed roller brush and a mop pad. It features a water tank that doubles up as a dust container depending on the cleaning mode.

Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer: Details

The Xiaomi Handheld Garment steamer is a portable alternative to a regular steam iron which can be used both horizontally and vertically.

With a powerful steam output at 24 grams per minute, the Garment Steamer has a water storage capacity of 160ml. Xiaomi said that the steam has a short heating period and is ready to use in less than 26 seconds. Additionally, the company claims that the Handheld Garment Steamer is safe to use on all fabric materials.