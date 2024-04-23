Xiaomi launches smart home appliances alongside Redmi Pad SE and Buds 5A

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A wireless earbuds in India. Alongside the new devices, Xiaomi has also launched smart home appliances such as the Robot Vacuum cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Redmi Pad SE sports an 11-inch FHD+ display of 90Hz and features a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos surround sound.
The Redmi Buds 5A offers Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) up to 25dB alongside AI powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) during phone calls.
Redmi Pad SE: Price and availability
4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 12,999
6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,999
The Redmi Pad SE will go on sale starting April 24
Avilability: Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select retail outlets
Redmi Buds 5A: Price and Availability
Price: Rs 1,499
Colours: Bass Black, Timeless White
The Redmi Buds 5A will be available for purchase starting April 29
Availability: Mi.com, Mi Homes and Reliance stores
Xiaomi smart home appliances: Price and Availability
Robot Vacuum cleaner S10: Rs 20,999
Handheld Garment Steamer: Rs 2,299
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner S10 and the Handheld Garment Steamer will be available during the Early Access Sale period from April 29 on Mi.com. Both devices will be available for pre-booking from April 29 on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart.
Redmi Pad SE: Specifications
- Display: 11-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz refresh rates, 400nits peak brightness
- Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Battery: 8000mAh
- Charging: 10W wired charging
- Colours: Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, Mint Green
Redmi Buds 5A: Specifications
- Drivers: 12mm
- ANC: 25dB (Three modes: Noise cancellation/Transparency/Off)
- ENC: AI powered Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Protection: IPX4 rating (Earbuds only)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 , Google Fast Pair support
- Low Latency mode: Yes
- Controls: Touch
- Colours: Black, White
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner S10: Details
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum cleaner S10 features LDS Laser Navigation system for quick mapping. Additionally, it features multiple sensors to identify obstacles and bumps. Once connected with the Xiaomi Home app, the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 allows users to customise their cleaning schedule and patterns. With a 4000Pa suction capability, it has a scanning range of eight metres.
It features a 3200mAh battery capacity that the company said will offer up to 140 minutes of cleaning power in standard mode.
The Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 comes with a pre-installed roller brush and a mop pad. It features a water tank that doubles up as a dust container depending on the cleaning mode.
Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer: Details
The Xiaomi Handheld Garment steamer is a portable alternative to a regular steam iron which can be used both horizontally and vertically.
With a powerful steam output at 24 grams per minute, the Garment Steamer has a water storage capacity of 160ml. Xiaomi said that the steam has a short heating period and is ready to use in less than 26 seconds. Additionally, the company claims that the Handheld Garment Steamer is safe to use on all fabric materials.