Lenovo launches Intel Core Ultra 9 powered IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop in India

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop is priced at Rs 1,09,990 onwards and is now available for purchase on Lenovo's official website, Lenovo exclusive stores and select e-commerce platforms

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Chinese electronics brand Lenovo has launched its IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop in India. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, the laptop meets US military-grade manufacturing standards. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED display of 2.8K resolution and has received TUV Eyesafe certification for low blue light emission. 

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i: Price and availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop is priced at Rs 1,09,990 onwards and is available only in Arctic Grey colour variant.

The laptop is now available for purchase on Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo exclusive stores, select e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets. Additionally, Lenovo is offering post-purchase services like free repair with Accidental Damage Protection on purchase of the IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i: Details

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8k OLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate. The display covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum and has received TUV Eyesafe certification. To complement the display, the laptop features a speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The laptop is Intel Evo certified and is driven by Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. It has a maximum memory capacity of 32GB and offers up to 1TB of storage space.

The laptop is powered by a 84Wh battery, which the company said can offer up to 11.5 hours of runtime on a single charge. The battery on the IdeaPad Pro 5i is supplemented by Rapid Charge Express charging technology which is said to provide three hours of battery backup on a 15 minute charge. Additionally, the laptop features Lenovo AI engine that optimises battery life by adjusting the processing power according to usage patterns. 

The laptop has a sleek design and weighs about 1.46Kg. Additionally, it meets MIL-STD-810H U.S. military-grade standards for its construction quality and durability.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

