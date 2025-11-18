Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google boosts AI Mode with travel tools, AI agent for bookings: What's new

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Google is rolling out major upgrades to its AI Mode in Search. With the latest update, AI Mode can help users plan detailed trips, compare hotels and flights and even book reservations directly from Search. The new features include Canvas for trip planning, an expanded Flight Deals feature and agentic booking tools.
 
Google recently expanded its shopping tools in AI Mode, and these new travel updates follow the same push to make Search more useful for everyday planning and trip research.

Google’s AI Mode: What’s new

Canvas update

 
Google is now extending Canvas to travel planning. Canvas is a workspace inside AI Mode designed for organising tasks and projects. Now, when you tell AI Mode what kind of trip you want, whether it is a weekend break or a long holiday, you will see a “Create Canvas” button. Once enabled, the side panel automatically compiles real-time info on flights and hotels, plus photos and reviews from Google Maps.
 
 
The company said that it also pulls in helpful details from websites across the web, giving you hotel comparisons, nearby restaurant ideas and activities based on how far they are from where you are staying. You can then refine your itinerary by asking follow-up questions or making changes. Canvas saves your plan in AI Mode history so you can return to it. 

Flight Deals feature 

Google is also expanding its Flight Deals feature, an AI-powered tool in Google Flights. Instead of entering specific dates or destinations, you can describe your trip in more natural language and the AI will surface affordable options that match your preferences. Flight Deals is now rolling out to more than 200 countries and territories, supporting over 60 language.
 

Agentic booking

 
Another major upgrade is agentic booking, powered by Google’s Project Mariner. According to Google, this feature helps you move from planning to action. When you describe what you want — for example, a dinner reservation or event tickets — AI Mode searches multiple booking platforms in real time. You will then get a curated list of available options, with links to finalise your booking through partners like OpenTable, Resy, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Booksy and more. Restaurant booking is rolling out across the US, with event tickets and local appointments available to Labs users. 
  According to Google, the company plans to let users book flights and hotels directly inside AI Mode in the future. Google said it is working with travel booking platforms to create an experience where you can describe what you need and then compare different flight or hotel options with details such as schedules, prices, room photos, amenities and reviews. You will also be able to ask follow-up questions, narrow down your choices and complete the booking through the platform you prefer.
First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

