Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 3: Check new features, how to install

Apple has released the third developer beta of the iOS 26.2 update for eligible iPhone models. The new build introduces several fresh features and changes, including a new AirDrop feature, access for third-party health apps to read Hypertension Notifications from Apple Watch, and more. The beta also contains references to an upcoming option for reassigning the Side Button to launch third-party voice-based assistants instead of Siri, though this capability is expected to remain limited to select regions.

Apple iOS 26.2 developer beta 3: What’s new

AirDrop:

iOS 26.2 developer beta 3 adds a new option to generate a one-time AirDrop code that can be shared with someone who isn’t in your contacts. Once shared, this code allows AirDrop transfers between both users for up to 30 days.

ALSO READ: iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline You can manage the people you’ve shared the one-time code with by going to Settings > General > AirDrop > “Manage Known AirDrop Contacts.” Hypertension Notifications: Apple’s developer notes confirm that Hypertension Notifications from Apple Watch are now accessible via a new API. Third-party health apps on iPhones can request permission to read notifications generated from the Hypertension Monitoring feature on compatible Apple Watch models. Liquid Glass settings: When using the “Tinted” option in the latest beta, Apple warns that this mode cannot be used simultaneously with the Reduce Transparency or Increase Contrast accessibility options.

Games App: ALSO READ | Apple may delay launch of second-gen iPhone Air to 2027: What to expect A new pop-up highlights improvements coming to the Games app in iOS 26.2. These include updated library filters, better controller navigation support, and real-time score updates during gameplay. Liquid Glass Level: Last week’s beta introduced a new Liquid Glass–inspired Level interface inside the Measure app. With beta 3, Apple has fine-tuned the design further to ensure that readings are not obscured in certain viewing angles, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Side-button action: According to MacRumors, Apple is preparing a new option for iPhone users in Japan to choose a different default voice assistant. Currently, holding the Side Button only triggers Siri, but the beta contains multiple references to alternate Side Button behaviour.