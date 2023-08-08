Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft's Bing AI is coming to other browsers, including Apple Safari

Microsoft's Bing AI is coming to other browsers, including Apple Safari

Microsoft said that while the Bing experience would work in third-party web browsers, the best experience would be available in its Edge browser

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image: Microsoft Bing

Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Microsoft on Monday announced that it would soon expand the availability of its AI-powered Bing from its own Edge browser to third-party browsers, including both on the web and on mobile devices. The announcement was made on a blog to celebrate half a year of the AI chatbot and tools. There have been more than one billion chats and 750 million AI-generated images produced since its launch, Microsoft said.

“This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarized answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people,” Microsoft stated in its announcement of the coming feature. “You’ll get most of the great benefits of Bing and we’ll continue to optimize along the way to meet your needs across different browsers”.

In late July, Microsoft confirmed its AI-powered Bing Chat was being tested in third-party browsers like Chrome and Safari for select users.

The company added that, while the Bing experience would work in third-party web browsers, the “best” experience would be available in the Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft also celebrated several other recently launched features in the blog post. This includes an enhanced Bing Chat with support for longer conversations and chat history (available exclusively on the Edge browser) and the ability to search using both text and images. Microsoft also referenced the launch of dark mode for Bing Chat and the newly announced Bing Chat Enterprise, which includes commercial data protection.

Microsoft did not provide an exact launch date for third-party browser support for Bing Chat but said that the feature will be arriving soon.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

