Soon, Microsoft may let you resume Spotify playback from Android on your PC

As per The Verge, the updated Cross-Device Resume support will allow Windows 11 users to resume Spotify playback, continue working on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, and pick up Edge browsing sessions that were active on their Android phones. The feature builds on Microsoft’s existing cross-device functionality by extending support beyond OneDrive-based activity to commonly used apps and services.

The expanded functionality is reportedly included in the latest Release Preview update to Windows 11, which has been in testing since August. Its arrival in the Release Preview channel indicates that Microsoft is nearing a general rollout.

Alongside Cross-Device Resume improvements, the same update may introduce enhanced MIDI 2.0 support, voice typing improvements, and additional fingerprint sensor support for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. On Copilot+ PCs, the update is also expected to expand language support for Microsoft’s new Settings Agent.

Microsoft first introduced Cross-Device Resume in Windows 11 last year, allowing users to resume OneDrive sessions from their Android device on a PC. The concept mirrors Apple’s Handoff feature on macOS, which lets tasks continue seamlessly across Apple devices. Microsoft previously attempted a similar approach in Windows 10 through Project Rome, an app handoff system that did not see widespread developer adoption.