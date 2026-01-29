Gran Turismo 7 update rolls out January 29 with China's Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Japanese video game development studio Polyphony Digital has announced that the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric car from the Chinese origin will be arriving in its popular racing simulation game Gran Turismo 7. The said car will be rolled out as part of the Gran Turismo 7 update 1.67 patch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players on January 29 at 11:30 am (IST). To celebrate the collaboration, a two-week official lap-time challenge will be held in Gran Turismo 7 on the Monza circuit.

The collaboration between Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital was officially announced on June 7, 2025, and now it is finally coming to the game.

ALSO READ: Apple Creative Studio goes live, brings Pixelmator Pro to iPads: What's new What is Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo 7 is a racing simulation video game, released in 2022, which was developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game centres on circuit-based racing and car collection, combining traditional race events with the “GT Cafe” mode, which structures progression through themed challenges that introduce vehicles and manufacturers rather than a conventional narrative storyline. The Gran Turismo series began in 1997 on the original PlayStation, created by Kazunori Yamauchi with a focus on realistic driving physics, licensed cars, and authentic track design. Gran Turismo 7 builds on that foundation with dynamic weather, day–night cycles, and a wide roster of real-world cars spanning road vehicles and race machines. Gameplay emphasises precision driving, tuning, and learning racing fundamentals, continuing the franchise’s long-standing position as a simulation-focused alternative to arcade-style racing games.